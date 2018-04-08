Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WMGI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 target price on Wright Medical Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Wright Medical Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut Wright Medical Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of WMGI stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.69 million. equities research analysts predict that Wright Medical Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group, Inc is a global specialty orthopaedic company. The Company through Wright Medical Technology, Inc (WMT) and other subsidiaries provides extremity and biologic solutions that enable clinicians to alleviate pain and restore the patients’ lifestyles. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International and BioMimetic.

