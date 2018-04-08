Wynnstay Group (WYN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 8.40 Per Share

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.12) per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $4.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of WYN opened at GBX 407.50 ($5.72) on Friday. Wynnstay Group has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 660 ($9.26).

In other news, insider B Paul Roberts bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £13,560 ($19,034.25).

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Retail segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and cereal and herbage seeds, and fertilizers to arable and grassland farmers, as well as trades in grains.

