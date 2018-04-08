Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires Shares of 6,802 Big Lots (BIG)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Big Lots by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Big Lots from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. UBS lowered Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

NYSE BIG opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,809.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Big Lots’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Big Lots news, CEO David J. Campisi sold 20,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $903,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,458,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Campisi sold 25,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $1,201,828.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments.

