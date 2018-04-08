Baxter International Inc (BAX) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,966,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 108,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 51,670 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $693,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.93.

In other news, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $243,422.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $329,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,783,512. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BAX opened at $63.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35,389.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.57. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $52.27 and a 12-month high of $72.58.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Baxter International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

