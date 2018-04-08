Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys 2,762 Shares of Est�e Lauder Companies (EL)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Est�e Lauder Companies were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Est�e Lauder Companies by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,533,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,790,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,170,000 after buying an additional 944,997 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 931.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,040,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,208,000 after buying an additional 939,600 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $69,462,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,410,000 after buying an additional 543,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 6,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.52, for a total transaction of $897,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.02, for a total value of $685,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,468.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,642 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,621. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $150.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55,710.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Est�e Lauder Companies has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $153.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Est�e Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Est�e Lauder Companies will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Est�e Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Est�e Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Est�e Lauder Companies from $1.45 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Est�e Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo boosted their price objective on Est�e Lauder Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $148.00 price objective on Est�e Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

Est�e Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

