Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,058 Shares of Xencor (XNCR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Xencor worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Xencor by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul A. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,549.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $260,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at $323,266.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,101,550 in the last 90 days. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of Xencor to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

XNCR stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Xencor has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $1,542.72, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Xencor had a negative net margin of 137.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 million. analysts forecast that Xencor will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

