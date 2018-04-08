Xencor (XNCR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XNCR. BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Xencor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Xencor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xencor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,542.72, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.51. Xencor has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $34.63.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 16.62% and a negative net margin of 137.35%. research analysts predict that Xencor will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, insider Paul A. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at $185,549.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $260,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,266.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Xencor by 158.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

