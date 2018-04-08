XGOX Market Capitalization Achieves $2.33 Million (CRYPTO:XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. XGOX has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $9,715.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XGOX has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00715255 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006623 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000620 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001652 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00097510 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XGOX Coin Profile

XGOX (CRYPTO:XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,161,310,490 coins and its circulating supply is 1,907,895,145 coins. XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks.

Buying and Selling XGOX

XGOX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is not presently possible to buy XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for XGOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XGOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.