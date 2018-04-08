Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $649.54 Million

Brokerages forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report $649.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $651.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $644.96 million. Xilinx reported sales of $609.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $649.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.58). Xilinx had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Xilinx to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Xilinx to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

In other news, SVP Scott Hover-Smoot sold 4,300 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $308,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,448.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Tong sold 19,687 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $1,447,388.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,228.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,984. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,520,566 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,181,236,000 after acquiring an additional 525,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,464 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $203,676,000 after acquiring an additional 106,582 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,494,138 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,881 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $138,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,313,981 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $93,067,000 after acquiring an additional 79,891 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 9.08. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $78.02. The firm has a market cap of $19,281.87, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

