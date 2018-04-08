Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the programmable devices maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18,015.43, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $78.02.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.00 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, insider Vincent Tong sold 19,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $1,447,388.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,228.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Hover-Smoot sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $308,396.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,448.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,987 shares of company stock worth $3,271,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 123,091 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,812 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2,826.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,874 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,389 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,121 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP).

