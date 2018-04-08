XPlay Reaches Market Capitalization of $149.22 Million (CRYPTO:XPA)

XPlay (CURRENCY:XPA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. XPlay has a total market cap of $149.22 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of XPlay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XPlay has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One XPlay token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00685526 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00173282 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035751 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050852 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About XPlay

XPlay’s genesis date was August 11th, 2017. XPlay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. XPlay’s official Twitter account is @Xplayico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XPlay is xplay.fund.

Buying and Selling XPlay

XPlay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidebit. It is not possible to purchase XPlay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XPlay must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XPlay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

