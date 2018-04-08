Yara International (YARIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yara International (OTCMKTS:YARIY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YARIY. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yara International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Yara International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

YARIY opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.64. Yara International has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,365.87, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Yara International (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Yara International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter.

About Yara International

Yara International ASA provides industrial and environmental products in Norway and internationally. It operates through the Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production segments. The company offers ammonia, urea, nitrates, and other nitrogen-based products; crop nutrition products, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, magnesium, boron, copper, iron sulfur, manganese, molybdenum, and zinc; calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate solutions, ammonium sulfate, composite fertilizer products, and field-grade calcium nitrate fertilizers; fertigation and liquid fertilizers, including calcium nitrate, potassium nitrate, and micronutrient chelates, which are used in drip irrigation, sprinkler systems, and pivot agriculture; and foliar products.

