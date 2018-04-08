Yescoin Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (YES)

Yescoin (CURRENCY:YES) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Yescoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yescoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Yescoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yescoin has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00671304 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006397 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000611 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00101358 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030839 BTC.

Yescoin Coin Profile

Yescoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2017. Yescoin’s official Twitter account is @yescoin. Yescoin’s official website is yescoin.us.

Buying and Selling Yescoin

Yescoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy Yescoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yescoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yescoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

