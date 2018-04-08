Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

YIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Yintech Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yintech Investment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yintech Investment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YIN opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.12, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.32. Yintech Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.37 million during the quarter. Yintech Investment had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 14.84%. sell-side analysts expect that Yintech Investment will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 4.28%. Yintech Investment’s payout ratio is 33.96%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yintech Investment stock. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yintech Investment Holdings (NASDAQ:YIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

