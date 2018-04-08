Yirendai Ltd – (YRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 621.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 2,216.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yirendai stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $38.33. 387,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,841. The stock has a market cap of $2,305.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 5.63. Yirendai has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.27 million. Yirendai had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 66.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Yirendai will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. Yirendai’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.18%.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. is engaged in online consumer finance marketplace business in China. The Company conducts its business in China, through Yi Ren Heng Ye Technology Development (Beijing) Co, Ltd. (Heng Ye) and its consolidated variable interest entity, Heng Cheng Technology Development (Beijing) Co, Ltd.

