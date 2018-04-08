YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Analysts expect that YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for YRC Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. YRC Worldwide posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.44 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow YRC Worldwide.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YRCW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ YRCW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.38. 582,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,360. YRC Worldwide has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $283.82, a PE ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $120,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,607.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $4,714,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in YRC Worldwide by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in YRC Worldwide by 1,244.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 320,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 296,200 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

