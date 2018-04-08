YuMe (YUME) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.10

News coverage about YuMe (NYSE:YUME) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. YuMe earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.9644135056254 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:YUME remained flat at $$3.70 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. YuMe has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.06.

YuMe Company Profile

YuMe, Inc (YuMe) is an independent provider of multi-screen video advertising technology, connecting brand advertisers, digital media property owners and consumers of video content across a range of Internet-connected devices. The Company operating segments include Domestic and International. The Company offers advertising customers end-to-end marketing solutions by combining data-driven technologies with deep insight into audience behavior.

