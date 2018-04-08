Zacks: AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AgroFresh Solutions an industry rank of 110 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of AGFS stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 142,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,027. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.89.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.14 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. bought 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $36,218.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 332.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

