Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 2U Inc (TWOU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.39 Million

Equities analysts expect 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report $91.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.30 million and the highest is $91.50 million. 2U reported sales of $64.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $91.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.25 million to $401.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $532.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $533.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on 2U from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

2U stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $85.23. The stock had a trading volume of 318,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,697.50, a P/E ratio of -139.72 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. 2U has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $90.81.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $3,990,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $856,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,085. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in 2U by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth about $238,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/zacks-analysts-anticipate-2u-inc-twou-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-91-39-million-updated-updated.html.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc is a provider of an integrated solution consisting of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) combined with technology-enabled services (together, the Platform) that allows colleges and universities to deliver online degree programs. The Company’s SaaS technology consists of a learning environment (Online Campus), which acts as the hub for all student and faculty academic and social interaction, and a suite of integrated applications, which the Company uses to launch, operate and support the Company’s clients’ programs.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.