Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Products & Chemicals (APD) to Post $1.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) will report earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.67. Air Products & Chemicals reported earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3,369.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.96. 797,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,811. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $134.17 and a fifty-two week high of $175.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35,021.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.73%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

