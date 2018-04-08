Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Air (ALGT) Will Post Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.32. Allegiant Air reported earnings per share of $2.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Air will report full-year earnings of $10.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $16.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegiant Air.

Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.93. Allegiant Air had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $378.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Allegiant Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

ALGT traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,445. Allegiant Air has a fifty-two week low of $111.54 and a fifty-two week high of $181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2,771.56, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Allegiant Air’s dividend payout ratio is 29.32%.

In other Allegiant Air news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total value of $2,066,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,977,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,469,414.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 182,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.18, for a total transaction of $30,457,186.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,071,196 shares in the company, valued at $513,442,547.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,275 shares of company stock worth $44,704,476. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Air by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Allegiant Air during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Allegiant Air during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Air during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Air

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

