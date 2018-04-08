Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce sales of $18.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.90 million and the highest is $19.60 million. Asure Software reported sales of $10.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $18.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $86.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $92.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $89.80 million to $96.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASUR shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities set a $19.00 price objective on Asure Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barrington Research set a $20.00 target price on Asure Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Asure Software stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 160,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $177.31, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $17.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help companies to bring people, time, space and assets together. The Company serves approximately 6,000 clients in over 80 countries. The Company offers a range of solutions to help its clients optimize and manage mobile workforces and global workspaces.

