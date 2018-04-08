Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bemis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Bemis reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bemis will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bemis.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.34 million. Bemis had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Bemis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

BMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bemis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bemis from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Bemis in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bemis from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.08.

Shares of NYSE:BMS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 727,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,147. The company has a market capitalization of $3,969.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bemis has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $50.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bemis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bemis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bemis by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Bemis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Bemis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/zacks-analysts-anticipate-bemis-company-inc-bms-will-post-earnings-of-0-59-per-share.html.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bemis (BMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.