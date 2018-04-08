Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.31. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 211.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

ECHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of ECHO stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 302,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $784.70, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $32.95.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $303,151.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,743.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,389 shares of company stock worth $3,138,901 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 59.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 61.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company utilizes a technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers to facilitate its transportation and logistics services.

