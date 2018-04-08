Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Envision Healthcare (EVHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) to post sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Envision Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.05 billion. Envision Healthcare reported sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envision Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Envision Healthcare.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Envision Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

EVHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Envision Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envision Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Shares of EVHC stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.79. 2,066,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,322. The firm has a market cap of $4,569.76, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.40. Envision Healthcare has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Envision Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in Envision Healthcare by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envision Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter.

Envision Healthcare Company Profile

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

