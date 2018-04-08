Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HB Fuller Co (FUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $806.22 Million

Brokerages expect HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) to post sales of $806.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800.90 million and the highest is $813.58 million. HB Fuller reported sales of $561.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full-year sales of $806.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HB Fuller.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $713.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.98 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FUL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Longbow Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut HB Fuller from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HB Fuller from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in HB Fuller by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 476,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after buying an additional 274,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HB Fuller by 1,935.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after buying an additional 212,993 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in HB Fuller by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 307,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after buying an additional 200,995 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HB Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,798,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in HB Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,567,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HB Fuller stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,462.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. HB Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

