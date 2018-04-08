Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shire PLC (SHPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) will report sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Shire’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.86 billion. Shire reported sales of $3.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shire will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.40 billion to $15.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.55 billion to $16.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shire.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.12. Shire had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $225.00 target price on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $192.00 target price on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Shire from $201.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

SHPG stock opened at $126.50 on Friday. Shire has a one year low of $123.73 and a one year high of $192.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39,048.11, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.8937 dividend. This is an increase from Shire’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Shire’s dividend payout ratio is 7.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHPG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Shire by 93.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shire by 3.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shire by 35.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Shire by 16.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shire by 222.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,660,000 after buying an additional 160,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About Shire

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

