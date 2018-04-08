Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.92 Million

Analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce $85.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.16 million and the lowest is $85.60 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $96.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $85.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.80 million to $412.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $411.47 million per share, with estimates ranging from $410.02 million to $413.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.02 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRA. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on Vera Bradley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $10.00 price objective on Vera Bradley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 189,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,979. The stock has a market cap of $386.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.66. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Robert J. Hall sold 1,200,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $11,676,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,759.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James Bradley Byrne sold 1,232,605 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $11,993,246.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/zacks-analysts-anticipate-vera-bradley-inc-vra-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-85-92-million.html.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc (Vera Bradley) is a designer of women’s handbags, accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, and stationery and gifts. The Company’s segments include Direct and Indirect. The Company offers various products, including bags, travel, home and accessories. Its accessories include fashion accessories, such as wallets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, and scarves and various technology accessories.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.