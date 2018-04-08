Zacks: Analysts Expect Addus HomeCare (ADUS) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Addus HomeCare posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens set a $56.00 target price on Addus HomeCare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on Addus HomeCare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $52.25 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of -0.42.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $42,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,623 shares in the company, valued at $838,659.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $34,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,109 shares of company stock valued at $258,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 396,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 102,388 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 216,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 145,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Analysts Expect Addus HomeCare (ADUS) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/zacks-analysts-expect-addus-homecare-adus-to-announce-0-40-earnings-per-share.html.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.