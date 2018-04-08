Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals posted sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.51 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3,369.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6,110.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $158.04 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52 week low of $133.63 and a 52 week high of $175.17. The stock has a market cap of $36,396.47, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company is also a supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

