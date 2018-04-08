Zacks: Analysts Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AIMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.95. 217,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,605. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,350.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at about $375,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 433,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a designer, producer and marketer of a range of mechanical power transmission (MPT) components. The Company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearing. It manufactures a range of couplings suitable for various industrial and specialty applications.

