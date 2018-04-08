Zacks: Analysts Expect Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) will post $2.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardagh Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Ardagh Group posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ardagh Group.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARD. ValuEngine cut shares of Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Ardagh Group in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo cut shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,043,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 203,387 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,749,000. Silver Rock Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP now owns 480,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 89,137 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 456,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARD stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 61,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.04. Ardagh Group has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $348.10 and a PE ratio of 10.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/zacks-analysts-expect-ardagh-group-s-a-ard-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-2-18-billion-updated.html.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardagh Group (ARD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.