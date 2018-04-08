Zacks: Analysts Expect Evertec Inc (EVTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.30 Million

Brokerages expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) to report $102.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evertec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.64 million. Evertec posted sales of $101.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Evertec will report full year sales of $102.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.52 million to $423.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $443.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $434.03 million to $457.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 78.61% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Evertec in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. 663,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,742. The stock has a market cap of $1,184.21, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Evertec has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $19.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Evertec in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Evertec in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc is a transaction processing company. The Company provides a range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business process management services. The Company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. As of December 31, 2016, it managed a system of electronic payment networks that processed over two billion transactions annually.

