Zacks: Analysts Expect Haemonetics Co. (HAE) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. Haemonetics posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $234.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.79 million. Haemonetics had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $18.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,941.76, a PE ratio of -213.38, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $75.45.

Haemonetics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $260.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 7,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $448,434.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $28,097.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,621 shares of company stock worth $484,766. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Haemonetics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 95,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation (Haemonetics) is a healthcare company. The Company provides various products to customers involved in the processing, handling and analysis of blood. The Company’s segments include Japan, EMEA, North America Plasma and All Other. Haemonetics provides plasma collection systems and software, which enable plasma fractionators to make pharmaceuticals.

