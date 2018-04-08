Zacks: Analysts Expect Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hortonworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Hortonworks posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hortonworks will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hortonworks.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Hortonworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

HDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Hortonworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Hortonworks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

HDP stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,586. The firm has a market cap of $1,587.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.57. Hortonworks has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

In other news, CTO Scott E. Gnau sold 2,659 shares of Hortonworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $45,522.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 345,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,993.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 125,000 shares of Hortonworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $2,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,830,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,834,227.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,491,124 shares of company stock worth $28,065,225. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Hortonworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hortonworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hortonworks by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 29,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hortonworks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 285,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hortonworks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,231,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks, Inc is a provider and distributor of enterprise-scale data management software platforms. The Company’s product offerings include Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), Hortonworks Sandbox and Hortonworks DataFlow Platform (HDF). It provides support subscription offerings and related professional services for its enterprise-scale Connected Data Platforms, such as HDP and HDF.

