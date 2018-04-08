Zacks: Analysts Expect Humana (HUM) to Announce $3.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Humana (NYSE:HUM) to announce earnings of $3.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25. Humana posted earnings per share of $2.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $13.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.73 to $14.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.51 to $17.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on Humana from $253.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Humana from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.21.

In related news, insider M Todoroff Christopher sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.37, for a total transaction of $4,480,260.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,006.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $326,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,047.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,660 shares of company stock worth $8,668,218 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its position in Humana by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Humana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Humana by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Humana by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 0.9% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.73. The stock had a trading volume of 697,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,478. Humana has a 52 week low of $209.91 and a 52 week high of $293.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39,065.09, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.08%.

Humana announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

