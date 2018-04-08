Zacks: Analysts Expect Just Energy Group Inc (JE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $845.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) to report sales of $845.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Just Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $920.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $770.91 million. Just Energy Group posted sales of $715.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Just Energy Group will report full-year sales of $845.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Just Energy Group.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.74. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 214.69%. The company had revenue of $718.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.79 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JE shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Just Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

NYSE:JE traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.40. 235,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.72, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69. Just Energy Group has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Just Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

Just Energy Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 9,730,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Just Energy Group by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 365,614 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc (Just Energy) is an energy management solutions provider engaged in electricity, natural gas, solar and green energy. The Company’s segments include Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy. The Company operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, offering a range of energy products, including long-term fixed-price, variable rate and flat bill programs; home energy management services, including smart thermostats and tools to manage energy use at the appliance level, and residential solar panel installations.

