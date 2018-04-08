Zacks: Analysts Expect L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Analysts expect that L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) will post sales of $2.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3 Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.42 billion. L3 Technologies reported sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3 Technologies will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for L3 Technologies.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays began coverage on L3 Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L3 Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.40, for a total value of $320,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.04, for a total value of $7,786,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,013 shares of company stock worth $107,077,132 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLL. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in L3 Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in L3 Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in L3 Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in L3 Technologies by 2,510.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in L3 Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

LLL stock traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.00. 650,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,270.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. L3 Technologies has a 12 month low of $159.43 and a 12 month high of $218.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/zacks-analysts-expect-l3-technologies-inc-lll-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-2-33-billion-updated.html.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3 Technologies (LLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.