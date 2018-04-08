Zacks: Analysts Expect MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (MSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.49 Million

Analysts expect MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) to post sales of $23.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidSouth Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.87 million. MidSouth Bancorp reported sales of $23.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidSouth Bancorp will report full year sales of $23.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.90 million to $95.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $95.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $94.59 million to $95.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MidSouth Bancorp.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. MidSouth Bancorp had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSL. ValuEngine raised MidSouth Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised MidSouth Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. FIG Partners raised MidSouth Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hovde Group cut MidSouth Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

MSL stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. MidSouth Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. MidSouth Bancorp’s payout ratio is -14.81%.

In other MidSouth Bancorp news, Director Andrew G. Hargroder sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C R. Cloutier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,107.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $345,185. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in MidSouth Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in MidSouth Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates primarily through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, MidSouth Bank, N.A. The Company is operating principally in the community banking business by providing banking services to commercial and retail customers through the Bank. The Bank is community oriented and focuses primarily on offering commercial and consumer loan and deposit services to individuals and small to middle market businesses in Louisiana, and central and east Texas.

