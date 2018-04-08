Zacks: Analysts Expect Mohawk Industries (MHK) Will Post Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) will announce $3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.98 and the highest is $3.03. Mohawk Industries reported earnings of $2.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $15.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.80 to $16.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $17.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.53 to $17.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.07.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $214,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chistopher Wellborn sold 8,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $2,194,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,595 shares of company stock worth $8,603,365. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.08. The stock had a trading volume of 606,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $223.99 and a twelve month high of $286.85. The stock has a market cap of $17,570.25, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/zacks-analysts-expect-mohawk-industries-mhk-will-post-earnings-of-3-01-per-share.html.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.