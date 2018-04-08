Zacks: Analysts Expect Petroquest Energy Inc (PQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Petroquest Energy Inc (NYSE:PQ) to announce sales of $26.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Petroquest Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.07 million and the highest is $33.20 million. Petroquest Energy posted sales of $20.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Petroquest Energy will report full-year sales of $26.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.36 million to $138.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $133.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $159.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Petroquest Energy.

Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petroquest Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Petroquest Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.90 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Petroquest Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.85.

NYSE PQ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 501,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,803. Petroquest Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $13.92, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Petroquest Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Petroquest Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petroquest Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 646,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 40,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petroquest Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc operates as an independent oil and gas company. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Texas and the Gulf Coast Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.4 thousand barrels of oil, 26.6 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids, and 81 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

