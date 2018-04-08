Zacks: Analysts Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd (VBLT) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VBLT shares. JMP Securities cut Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT remained flat at $$2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 206,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of -2.44. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 339.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s program is based on its Vascular Targeting System (VTS) platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed, or angiogenic, blood vessels.

