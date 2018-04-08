Zacks: Analysts Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) to Post $0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.41). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.94 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 219,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 68,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 391,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,181. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2,159.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of the ownership and operation of real property in the greater Washington metro region. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of office buildings, multifamily buildings and retail centers.

