Zacks: Analysts Expect Whirlpool Co. (WHR) to Announce $3.04 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.85. Whirlpool posted earnings per share of $2.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $15.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $17.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.75 to $18.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.09. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $200.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.52. The stock had a trading volume of 927,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $145.59 and a twelve month high of $202.99. The stock has a market cap of $10,498.58, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

