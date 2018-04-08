Zacks: Analysts Expect WPX Energy (WPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $394.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) will post $394.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $461.70 million and the lowest is $360.00 million. WPX Energy posted sales of $461.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full-year sales of $394.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.78 million. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WPX Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $18.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,913.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.73 and a beta of 2.41. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,621,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,977,000 after acquiring an additional 82,744 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,867,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,268 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,776,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,691,000 after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,773,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,286,000 after acquiring an additional 308,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/zacks-analysts-expect-wpx-energy-wpx-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-394-71-million-updated-updated.html.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WPX Energy (WPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.