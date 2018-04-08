Zacks: Aradigm (ARDM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aradigm (NASDAQ:ARDM) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Aradigm an industry rank of 179 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ARDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aradigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Aradigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann lowered Aradigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

In other news, insider Juergen Kurt Froehlich sold 17,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $26,026.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at $139,005.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aradigm during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Eversept Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aradigm during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aradigm during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

ARDM traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 61,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,374. Aradigm has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Aradigm (NASDAQ:ARDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Aradigm will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/zacks-aradigm-ardm-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

Aradigm Company Profile

Aradigm Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the prevention and treatment of severe respiratory diseases. The company's lead development candidates are proprietary formulations of the potent antibiotic ciprofloxacin, including Linhaliq (ARD-3150) and Lipoquin (ARD-3100) that are delivered by inhalation for the management of infections associated with severe respiratory diseases, including non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aradigm (ARDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.