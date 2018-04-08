Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Axon Enterprise posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.88 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAXN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Craig Hallum set a $37.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 36,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $1,322,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $337,998.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,328. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $2,230.36, a P/E ratio of 154.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-axon-enterprise-inc-aaxn-to-announce-0-04-earnings-per-share.html.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.