Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callaway Golf (ELY) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. Callaway Golf reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.59 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

NYSE:ELY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. 1,003,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,711. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,548.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

In other Callaway Golf news, SVP Brian P. Lynch sold 25,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $384,519.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,599 shares in the company, valued at $468,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard H. Arnett sold 8,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $131,088.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,447 shares of company stock worth $3,223,108 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callaway Golf (ELY) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-callaway-golf-ely-will-post-earnings-of-0-51-per-share-updated.html.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.