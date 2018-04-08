Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will report sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.87 billion and the lowest is $3.76 billion. Cenovus Energy reported sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $16.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.53 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.40 billion to $17.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.45). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 12th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

CVE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. 6,160,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,121. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,334.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.0398 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ConocoPhillips acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,899,040,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,832,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,407,000 after buying an additional 683,250 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 35,336,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,771,000 after buying an additional 535,652 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,270,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,483,000 after buying an additional 6,981,739 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 10,052,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,102,000 after buying an additional 4,406,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. It operates in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in Canada. The Company also conducts marketing activities and owns refining interests in the United States (U.S.). Its segments include: Oil Sands, which includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta; Conventional, which includes the development and production of conventional crude oil, NGLs and natural gas in Alberta and Saskatchewan, including the heavy oil assets at Pelican Lake, the carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery (EOR) project at Weyburn and emerging tight oil opportunities; Refining and Marketing, which includes transporting and selling crude oil and natural gas and joint ownership of refineries in the U.S., as well as Corporate and Eliminations.

