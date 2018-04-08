Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Delphi Technologies, Inc (DLPH) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Delphi Technologies, Inc (NYSE:DLPH) to post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DLPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

DLPH traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $49.05. 518,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,289. Delphi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $4,346.47 and a PE ratio of 9.52.

In other news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,365.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Paja sold 6,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $578,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,194,000 after buying an additional 19,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 72,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Ecofin Ltd. raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Ecofin Ltd. now owns 379,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after buying an additional 143,084 shares during the period. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

